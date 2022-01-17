Aaj Ka Panchang, January 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 17, 2022: According to Drikpanchang, January 17 will mark the Purnima Tithi in the Pausha month under the Shukla Paksha. Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, will be celebrated on January 17. The Shakambhari Navratri spans for a total of eight days, and today is the last. On the other hand, the Pausha Purnima Vrat will also be observed today. Check the timings of the Purnima tithi below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 17

As per the Panchang, the timing of sunrise and sunset will remain the same as January 16, sunrise at 07:14 AM, and sunset at 05:47 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 05:09 PM on January 17, and the panchang has predicted that there will be no moonset today.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 17

The Purnima tithi will remain in effect on January 17. The tithi will conclude on January 18 by 05:17 AM. The nakshatra will be Punarvasu today. It will remain effective upto 04:37 AM on January 18. The Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi upto 10:02 PM, and later it will move to Karka rashi. The Sun will remain in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 17

There will be no Ravi Yoga on January 17. The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:27 AM to 06:20 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 05:27 AM to 06:20 AM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:37 PM to 06:01 PM, while the timing of Vijaya muhurat will be from 02:16 PM to 02:59 PM. Meanwhile, the Amrit Kalam will remain effective during the early hours of January 18, between 01:59 AM, Jan 18 and 03:44 AM, Jan 18.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 17

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will be from 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 01:50 PM to 03:09 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 11:12 AM and it will end by 12:31 PM. The Bhadra muhurat will prevail between 07:14 AM and 04:21 PM.

