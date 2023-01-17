Aaj Ka Panchang, January 17, 2023: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal on Tuesday

Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) will fall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, according to the Panchang. The Dashami Tithi will prevail till 6.05 PM on Tuesday and after that Ekadashi Tithi will follow. As per the Panchang, it is the Hindu month of Magha, which is considered to be a holy month as per Hindu traditions. On Tuesday, Shula Yoga will prevail till 8.35 AM while remain in effect upto 5.59 AM on Wednesday, January 18 and Vriddhi Yoga will continue upto 2.47 AM on January 19.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 17

As per the Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 7.15 AM, and the sunset will occur at 5:48 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 3:26 AM on January 18 while the moonset is predicted to be at 1:16 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 27

On January 17, the Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 6.05 PM, after which Ekadashi will come into effect. The Vishakha Nakshatra will prevail till 6:46 PM, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will come into effect. As per the Panchang, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi till 1 PM, and then it will move to Vrishchika Rashi while the Sun will be in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 17

According to the Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will come into effect at 5:27 AM and remain in effect till 6:21 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be effective from 5:45 PM and prevail till 6:12 PM. Vijaya muhurat will continue from 2:17 PM to 2:59 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be effective from 5:48 PM to 7:08 PM. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. According to the Panchang, the Nishita Muhurat will be effective from 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM, on January 18.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 17

As per the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 3:09 PM to 4:29 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will come into effect from 9:21 AM to 10:04 AM and 11:10 PM to 12:58 AM on January 18.

The Drik Panchang predicts that the Yamaganda Muhurat will prevail from 9:53 AM to 11:12 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam Muhurat will be prevailing from 12:31 PM to 1:50 PM. Vidal Yoga Muhurat will begin at 7:15 AM and end at 6:46 PM.

