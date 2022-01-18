Aaj Ka Panchang, January 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 18, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalwar will mark the Pratipada Tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the festival of Thaipusam or Thai Poosam. The Hindu festival is celebrated mostly by the Tamil community and it falls in Tamil Solar month Thai which is Solar month Makara in other Hindu calendars.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 18

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:15 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 5:49 pm. The moon will rise on Tuesday at 6:06 pm, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 7:38 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 18

The Pratipada tithi will be in effect till 6:53 am on January 19 after which it will fall into Dwitiya tithi. The Pushya nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 6:43 am on January 19 after which Ashlesha nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi. The Sun will be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 18

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will not prevail on Tuesday, however, the Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:10 pm to 12:53 pm. The Brahma muhurat timings, according to Panchang are from 5:27 am to 6:21 am while the Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 5:38 pm and prevail till 6:02 pm. Amrit Kalam will prevail from 11:45 pm to 1:29 am on January 19, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 5:49 pm and remain so till 7:09 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 18

Panchang predicts that Aadal muhurat will be in effect from 7:15 am to 6:43 am on January 19. The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 3:10 pm to 4:29 pm. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 9:21 am to 10:04 am. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 9:53 am to 11:12 am while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:32 pm to 1:51 pm.

