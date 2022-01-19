Aaj Ka Panchang, January 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 19, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be overshadowed by the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola, according to Panchang. Ganda Moola Nakshatra is considered inauspicious in Vedic astrology, based on a set of constellations, ruled by either of the two planets Ketu or Mercury.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 19

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:49 PM. The moon will rise on Wednesday at 07:04 PM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 08:20 AM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 19

The Dwitiya tithi will be in effect during the full night on January 19, while the Ashlesha nakshatra or constellation will also be effective for the entire nocturnal duration on January 19. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Karka Rashi, while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Wednesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 19

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga and Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on Wednesday, however, the Brahma muhurat timings are from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:39 PM and prevail till 06:03 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:18 PM to 03:00 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:49 PM and remain so till 07:10 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 19

Panchang predicts that Ganda Moola and Vidaal Yoga will prevail on Wednesday for the entire day. The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 12:32 PM to 01:51 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:13 AM to 12:32 PM, according to Panchang.

