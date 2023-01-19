Aaj Ka Panchang, January 19, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 19, 2023: The Panchang of January 19 will mark the Dwadashi Tithi and Tryodashi Tithi, in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, this Thursday, people will observe Shattila Ekadashi Parana and Pradosh Vrat. Check tithi, and timings for the day along with auspicious and inauspicious muhurat details to ensure that any new work you do or any function you plan to organise does not face a problem throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 19

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM, and the timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:48 PM. The Moon will rise on Thursday at 05:44 AM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be 2:55 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 19

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect up to 01:18 PM, and later the Trayodashi Tithi will take over. The Jyeshtha nakshatra will prevail up to 03:18 PM, after that Mula nakshatra will take place. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi up to 03:18 PM and then will move to Dhanu Rashi. Whereas, the Sun will stay in Makara Rashi on Thursday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 19

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. The Brahma muhurat will be effective from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect at 05:46 PM and it will prevail till 06:13 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:17 PM to 02:59 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:48 PM to 07:09 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 19

Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam is from 01:50 PM to 03:10 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 10:45 AM and 11:28 AM, and then from 02:59 PM to 03:41 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 07:14 AM to 08:33 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:52 AM to 11:12 AM. According to Panchang, Ganda Moola will be in effect the whole day.

