Aaj Ka Panchang, January 21: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Amavasya Tithi and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing five religious festivals on this day including Mauni Amavas, Darsha Amavasya, Magha Amavasya, Thai Amavasai, and Anvadhan. As per the Hindu calendar, Amavasya is called the new moon day.

It is a significant day because many rituals are only performed on Amavasya Tithi. Amavasya on a Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya, while Amavasya on a Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya. It is also an appropriate day for Kalasarpa Dosha puja.

You can ensure that obstacles are avoided during the day if you intend to purchase a new home, launch a new business, or host an auspicious event. Read on to learn the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 21

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:51 PM. It is assumed that there will be no moonrise on Sunday and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 05:12 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 21

The Amavasya Tithi will be in effect up to 02:22 AM on January 22 and later the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect till 09:40 AM, after that Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will take place at 01:18 AM on January 22, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi up to 02:53 PM whereas the sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 21

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:27 AM to 06:20 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:48 PM to 06:15 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:19 PM to 03:01 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:51 PM to 07:11 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 21

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 07:14 AM to 08:34 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 07:14 AM to 07:56 AM, and then from 07:56 AM to 08:39 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 01:52 PM to 03:12 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect from Chora up to 05:55 PM.

