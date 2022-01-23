Aaj Ka Panchang, January 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 23, 2022: According to Vikrama Samvata or the Vedic Hindu calendar, January 23 will mark the Panchami tithi of the Magha month. The day will be Raviwara or Sunday as it is in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha. The day will witness the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga. The special muhurat of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga or Sarvartha Siddhi Sadhaka is considered the best time to start a new endeavour and get success. Amrit Siddhi Yoga is also considered very auspicious and any work undertaken during this time is believed to bring a positive outcome.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 23

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 05:48 AM, and the sunset will occur at 06:55 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 10:44 PM on January 23, while the moonset is predicted at 10:20 AM on Monday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 23

The Panchami tithi will remain in effect upto 07:42 AM on January 23 after which the Shashthi tithi will come into effect. The Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will prevail upto 09:39 AM on January 23 after which it will move to Hasta nakshatra. The Moon will stay in Kanya Rashi and the Sun will remain in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 23

Advertisement

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 04:21 AM and 05:05 AM and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:55 AM to 12:48 PM. Godhuli muhurat will be in effect from 06:42 PM to 07:06 PM. The auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat is from 02:33 PM to 03:25 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 AM to 12:44 AM on January 24.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 23

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 05:17 PM to 06:55 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 03:38 PM to 05:17 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 06:05 PM to 07:42 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 12:22 PM and prevail upto 02:00 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.