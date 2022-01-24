Aaj Ka Panchang, January 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 24, 2022: Today, January 24 will mark Shashthi tithi of the Magha month as per the Vikrama Samvata which is the Hindu historic calendar. Witnessing the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase, the day will be Somwara or Monday. According to the Drikpanchang, the day will find the auspicious yoga Ravi Yoga in effect. Also, Bhadra, Aadal, and Vidaal Yoga will prevail. Check out all the information related to the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 24

According to Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be 07:13 AM. The sunset timing would be 05:54 PM. Now coming to the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 11: 55 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 11:08 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 24

The Shashthi tithi will prevail upto 08.43 AM and then will be followed by Saptami. The Hasta nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM after which Chitra nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Kanya Rashi upto 11.08 PM (then it will be in Tula Rashi), while the Sun will continue its stay in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT/AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR JANUARY 24

On January 24, 07:13 AM to 10:33 AM will mark the Ravi Yoga timings. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Monday are between 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:43 PM and it will prevail till 06:07 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:54 PM and it will last upto 07:14 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 24

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:13 AM to 12:33 AM. The Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 07:08 PM to 08:43 PM and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 01:53 PM to 03:13 PM. Bhadra will be in effect between 08.43 AM to 08.19 PM.

