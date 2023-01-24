Aaj Ka Panchang, January 24, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 24, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Tritiya and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Shukla Tritiya is regarded as the most fortunate time of year. Therefore, it is considered as good muhurat times. However, being a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Chaturthi is not regarded favourable for auspicious acts.

As a result, it is not included in Good Muhurat timings. If you want to buy a new house, start a new business, or hold a lucky event, you can make sure that obstacles are avoided during the day. The tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and unauspicious times of the day, can be used to see how the day will pan out.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 24

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:53 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 09:17 AM and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 08:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 24

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 03:22 PM and later the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect till 09:58 PM, after that Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will take place as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi whereas the Sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 24

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:51 PM to 06:18 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:53 PM to 07:13 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 24

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 03:13 PM to 04:33 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 12:33 PM to 01:53 PM. The Dur muhurat will prevail between 09:21 AM to 10:04 AM, and then from 11:13 PM to 12:06 AM on January 25. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect from 04:40 PM to full night.

