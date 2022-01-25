Aaj Ka Panchang, January 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 25, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Budhwar will mark the Saptami Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Kalashtami or Kala Ashtami, which is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. The festival is special for the devotees of Lord Bhairav, who observe a fast and worship the deity on all Kalashtami days in the year.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 25

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:54 PM. The moon will rise on Tuesday at 12:58 AM on January 26 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 11:41 AM, according to Panchang.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 25

The Saptami tithi will be in effect till 07:48 AM after which the Ashtami tithi will come into effect. The Chitra nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 10:55 AM after which the Swati nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Tula Rash while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Tuesday.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 25

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will be effective from 07:13 AM to 10:55 AM. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Tuesday from 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings are from 05:26 AM to 06:19 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:44 PM and prevail till 06:08 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:21 PM to 03:03 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:54 PM and remain so till 07:14 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 25

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 03:14 PM to 04:34 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 09:21 AM to 10:04 AM and 11:14 PM to 12:07 AM, January 26 on Tuesday. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:34 PM to 01:54 PM according to Panchang.

