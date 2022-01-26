Aaj Ka Panchang, January 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Ashubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Republic Day

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 26, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwara will be Navami Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha. The Vinchudo muhurat along with Aadal Yoga will prevail on January 26. No vrat, Ekadashi, or any other festival is prevailing today. However, if you have any auspicious work lined up for today, carefully note the tithi, muhurat, and other details of the day.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 26

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:12 AM, while the sunset is predicted to be 05:55 PM. The moonset timing has been predicted to be 12:18 PM, and the moon will rise on January 27 at 02:02 AM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 26

The Navami tithi will prevail today, January 26. According to the panchang, the Navami tithi will prevail upto 04:34 AM on January 27. The Swati nakshatra will conclude by Swati upto 10:07 AM on January 26. It will be followed by Vishakha nakshatra. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Tula Rashi today, and the Sun will be in Makara Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 26

According to Panchang, there will be no Ravi Yoga nor the Abhijit muhurat today. The Bhrama muhurat will be effective from 05:25 AM to 06:19 AM. It will be followed by Godhuli muhurat, which will prevail from 05:44 PM to 06:08 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect between 02:21 PM and 03:03 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timing is from 05:55 PM to 07:15 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 26

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is from 12:33 PM to 01:54 PM. Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam is from 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail between 08:32 AM and 09:53 AM. According to Panchang, the Aadal Yoga will be effective from 07:12 AM to 10:07 AM, on January 26 while the Vinchudo muhurat will prevail from 03:13 AM, Jan 27 to 07:11 AM, Jan 27.

