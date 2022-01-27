Aaj Ka Panchang, January 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 27, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Dashami Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by Bhadra muhurat which, according to Vedic astrology, should be kept in mind before executing any important task.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 27

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:12 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:56 PM. The moon will rise on Thursday at 3:11 AM on January 28 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 01:00 PM, according to Panchang.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 27

The Dashami tithi will be in effect till 02:16 AM on January 28 after which the Ekadashi tithi will come into effect. The Vishakha nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 08:51 AM after which the Anuradha nakshatra will come into effect till 07:10 AM on January 28. This will be followed by Jyeshtha nakshatra. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Thursday.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 27

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be effective from 08:51 AM to 07:10 AM on January 28. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Thursday from 12:13 PM to 12:55 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:26 AM and remain so till 06:19 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:45 PM and prevail till 06:09 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:56 PM and remain so till 07:16 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 27

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 01:55 PM and remain so till 03:15 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 10:47 AM to 11:30 AM and 03:04 PM to 03:47 PM, January 27 on Thursday. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:12 AM to 08:32 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM according to Panchang. Vinchudo muhurat is predicted to remain in effect for the entire day on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.