Aaj Ka Panchang, January 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 28, 2022: Today is Ekadashi Tithi upto 11:35 PM in the Magha month, which currently remains under Krishna Paksha. The Vidaal yoga along with Vinchudo will prevail.Not just this, but the day will also be overshadowed by Nishita Muhurta, which is also known as Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya Muhurat, and Ravi Yoga and is believed to be the auspicious muhurat among others in Vedic panchang.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 28

Advertisement

As per the Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 07:11 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:57 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 04:21 AM, while the moonset on January 28 is predicted to be at 01:48 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 28

On January 28, the Ekadashi tithi will be in effect till 11:35 PM, after which Dwadashi will come into effect.The Jyeshtha nakshatra or constellation will prevail till 05:08 AM, after which Mula nakshatra will come into effect.As per the Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi till 05:08 AM, and it will be followed by Dhanu Rashi. While the Sun will be in Makara Rashi.

Advertisement

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 28

The Panchang predicts that the Nishita Muhurta will be effective from 12:07 AM to 01:00 AM, on January 29. The Brahma Muhurta will come into effect at 05:25 AM and remain so till 06:18 AM.The Godhuli muhurat will be effective from 05:46 PM and prevail till 06:10 PM. Vijaya muhurat will come into effect from 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be effective from 05:57 PM and remain so till 07:16 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 28

Advertisement

As per the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurta of Rahu Kalam will be effective from 11:13 AM and remain so till 12:34 PM.

The timings for Dur Muhurtam will come into effect from 09:21 AM to 10:04 AM and 12:56 PM to 01:39 PM.

The Panchang predicts that the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:16 AM to 04:36 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 08:32 AM to 09:53 AM. Ganda Moola is predicted to remain in effect for the entire day on Thursday. Vinchundo and Vidaal yoga muhurat will begin at 07:11 AM till 05:08 AM on January 29.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.