Aaj Ka Panchang, January 28, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 28, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing three religious festivals on this day, Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, and Narmada Jayanti. You can make sure that challenges are avoided during the day if you wish to purchase a new home, launch a new business, or host a lucky event. How the day will unfold can be predicted using the tithi, as well as the auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 28

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:12 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:57 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 11:30 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is likely to be at 12:57 AM on January 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 28

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect up to 08:43 AM and later the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect till 07:06 PM, after that Bharani Nakshatra will take place till 01:21 AM on January 29, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi whereas the Sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 28

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:25 AM to 06:18 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:54 PM to 06:21 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:57 PM to 07:16 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 28

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 07:12 AM to 08:32 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 07:12 AM to 07:55 AM, and then from 07:55 AM to 08:38 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 01:55 PM to 03:15 PM.

