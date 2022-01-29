Aaj Ka Panchang, January 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Ashubh Muhurat, and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwara will mark the Dwadashi Tithi in the month of Magha, currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark Shattila Ekadashi Parana, which according to Vedic astrology, takes place after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi fast. Parana should be performed within Dwadashi Tithi unless it is over before sunrise. Staunch devotess follow Ekadashi fasting to seek affection from Lord Vishnu. On January 29, Parana Time is from 05:52 AM to 08:28 AM.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 29

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:52 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:54 PM. The moon will rise on Sunday at 03:31 AM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 04:25 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 29

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect till 07:07 PM on January 29 after which the Trayodashi tithi will come into effect. The Mula nakshatra will be effective till 01:19 AM on January 30 after which the Purva Ashadha nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Saturday.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 29

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:24 AM and remain so till 05:08 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:41 PM and prevail till 07:05 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:33 PM to 03:25 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:54 PM to 08:00 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 29

Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 09:07 AM and remain so till 10:45 AM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 05:52 AM to 06:44 AM and 06:44 AM to 07:36 AM, on January 29, Saturday. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 02:01 PM to 03:38 PM while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 05:52 AM to 07:30 AM, according to Panchang.

