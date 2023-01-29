AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 29, 2023: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Masik Durgashtami on this day. Durgashtami fasting is celebrated every month during Shukla Paksha’s Ashtami Tithi.

Worshippers of Goddess Durga worship her and fast all day on this day. The most important Durgashtami, known as Mahashtami, occurs in the month of Ashwin during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

You can avoid hurdles during the day if you wish to buy a new property, start a new business, or throw an auspicious event. Continue reading to learn about the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, in order to foresee how the day will unfold.

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 29

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:11 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 05:58 PM. The timing for the moon to rise on Sunday will be 12:04 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 01:56 AM on January 30.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 29

Advertisement

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 09:05 AM and later the Navami Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect till 08:21 PM after that Krittika Nakshatra will take place, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be seen in Mesha Rashi up to 02:46 of January 30 and then it will take place in Vrishabha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will appear in the Makara Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 29

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 05:25 AM and 06:18 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 05:55 PM and 06:22 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 05:58 PM to 07:17 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 29

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 04:37 PM to 05:58 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 03:16 PM to 04:37 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 04:31 PM to 05:14 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:34 PM to 01:55 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect Chora from 02:42 PM to full night.

Read all the Latest News here