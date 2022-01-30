Aaj Ka Panchang, January 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 30, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Raviwara states that the Trayodashi Tithi will prevail in the month of Magha, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. Today, the auspicious muhurat of Meru Trayodashi will prevail. The Pradosh Vrat will also be observed today. And January 30 will mark the Masik Shivaratri.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 30

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:10 AM, and the timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:58 PM. The moon will rise on Monday at 6:29 AM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be 3:49 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 30

The Trayodashi tithi will be in effect on January 30. It will prevail upto 05:28 PM, and later the Chaturdashi Tithi will take over. The Purva Ashadha nakshatra will be effective today. It will prevail upto 12:23 AM, on January 31. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi and the Sun will sit in Makara Rashi on Sunday.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 30

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM. The Brahma muhurat will be effective from 05:24 AM to 06:17 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect at 05:47 PM and it will prevail till 06:11 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:58 PM to 07:17 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 30

Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam is from 04:37 PM to 05:58 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 04:32 PM and 05:15 PM, on January 30. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:34 PM to 01:55 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 03:16 PM to 04:37 PM, according to Panchang.

