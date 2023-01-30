Aaj Ka Panchang, January 30, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 30, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Navami Tithi and Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Masik Karthigai on this day. Tamil Hindus primarily observe Karthigai Deepam.

It is one of the first holidays that Tamils observe. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Shiva changed into an unending flame of fire to prove his superiority to Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Rows of oil lamps, or Deepam, are used to illuminate homes and streets throughout the festival day’s evening hours.

You can make sure that challenges are avoided during the day if you wish to purchase a new home, launch a new business, or throw a lucky event. Take a look at the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and unauspicious timing of the day, to predict how your day will unfold.

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 30

The sunrise is expected to take place at 06:46 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:20 PM. It is assumed that the moon will rise at 01:09 PM and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 02: 19 AM on January 31.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 30

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 10:11 AM and later the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:15 PM, after that Rohini Nakshatra will occur, as reported by Drik Panchang. The mood will be observed in the Vrishabha Rashi while the sun will be seen in the Makara Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 30

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:07 AM to 05:56 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:10 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 06:17 PM to 06:42 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 06:20 PM to 07:34 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 30

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 08:13 AM to 09:40 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM. The Dur Muhurtam Muhurat will prevail between 12:56 PM to 01:42 PM, and then from 03:15 PM to 04:01 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 11:06 AM to 12:33 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in effect from Chora up to 02:20 PM.

Read all the Latest News here