Aaj Ka Panchang, January 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Ashubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Monday

On January 31, the Thai Amavasya will prevail on Monday or Somwara, according to the Panchang. On this day, the Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail in the month of Magha, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. Along with Thai Amavasya, the Darsha Amavasya will also be effective today. And the Anvadhan will also be observed today. Check out the other details of the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 31

Advertisement

The Panchang predicts that the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:09 AM, and the timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:59 PM. The moonrise will not be visible, hence the moonrise timing is not predicted by the panchang. However, the moonset timing is stated to be 4:59 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 31

Advertisement

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be effective on January 31 till 02:18 PM. For the remaining day, the Amavasya tithi will prevail. The Uttara Ashadha will prevail for the major part of the day, it will conclude by 09:57 PM. Following this, the Shravana Nakshatra will take over. According to Panchang, both the Moon and the Sun will sit in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 31

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM. The Brahma muhurat will be effective from 05:24 AM to 06:17 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect at 05:48 PM and it will prevail till 06:12 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:23 PM to 03:06 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings for the day are from 05:59 PM to 07:18 PM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will commence at 09:57 PM and the effect will last till 07:09 AM, Feb 01.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 31

The Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam from 08:31 AM to 09:52 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail twice today, between 12:56 PM and 01:39 PM & 03:06 PM and 03:49 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 01:55 PM to 03:17 PM. The Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga will fall between 04:33 PM and 11:24 PM & 07:09 AM and 04:33 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.