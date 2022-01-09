Aaj Ka Panchang, Januray 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 9, 2022: Today is Ekadashi tithi upto 07:17 pm, after which Dwadashi tithi will start in Krishna Paksha of the Pausha month. Auspicious muhurats like Bava, Balava, Kaulava and Taitila will prevail today. But, on the other hand, inauspicious muhurats such as Shula and Ganda will be in effect today. The auspicious Vishakha and Anuradha will also be favourable on Sunday.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 9

The sunrise will take place at 07:22 AM, while the sunset will happen at around 06:09 PM today, as per Panchang. The moon will set at 02:11 AM on January 9 while the moonrise will take place at 04:10 AM on January 10.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 9

On January 9, the Ekadashi tithi will be in effect upto 07:17 PM and after that Dwadashi tithi will prevail till 04: 52 PM on January 10. The nakshatra will be Vishakha upto 12:32 PM, followed by Anuradha upto 10:50 AM on Monday. The moon and the sun will be stationed in Vrishchika rashi and Dhanu rashi, respectively.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 9

A few auspicious muhurats will prevail today (January 9), starting with the Abhijit muhurat, which will be in effect from 12:08 PM to 12:49 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will prevail between 02:13 PM and 02:55 PM. The Godhuli muhurat will be from 05:31 PM to 05:55 PM. Sayahna Sandhya will fall between 05:42 PM and 07:03 PM. Amrit Kalam will be between 01:10 AM and 02:39 AM on January 10.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 9

According to Panchang, Purva Ashadha will be in effect for whole day on January 9. The timing of inauspicious muhurats are – Rahu Kalam from 09:52 AM to 11:10 AM, Gulikai Kalam from 07:15 AM to 08:34 PM, Dur Muhurtam between 07:15 AM and 07:57 PM, Varjyam from 04:15 PM to 05:44 PM. Baana will stay upto 10:46 AM and Vinchudo will remain for the day.

