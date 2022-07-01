Aaj Ka Panchang, July 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 1, 2022: The Panchang for Friday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi (up to 1:09 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, we will observe the famous Ratha Yatra festival in which devotees reach Puri, to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannatha, an incarnation of God Vishnu.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 1

This Friday, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:27 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 7:01 am and set at 9:22 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 1

Dwitiya Tithi began from 10:49 am on June 30 and will remain in effect till 1:09 am on July 1. Pushya Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 3:56 am July 2. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will stay in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 1

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:06 am and end at 4:46 am on Friday. Timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to start and end are 2:44 pm to 3:40 pm. Whereas the Abhijeet Muhurat will begin at 11:57 am and end at 12:53 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will commence from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 1

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 10:40 am to 12:25 pm, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:11 am to 8:56 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 3:54 pm and end at 5:39 pm. Dur Muhurat will appear twice this day, first from 8:14 am to 9:10 am and then from 12:53 pm to 1:49 pm.

