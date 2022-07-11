Aaj Ka Panchang, July 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 11, 2022: The Panchang for Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month will mark the Dwadashi Tithi up to 11:13 AM, this Somavaar (Monday). Today we will observe seven major events: Devshayani Wkadashi Parana, Pradosh Vrat, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you’re planning to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 11

This Somavaar, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:31 AM and set at 07:22 PM. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 05:03 PM and set at 03:29 AM on July 12.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 11

This Monday, Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect till 11:13 AM. Right after this time, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. Anuradha Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 07:50 AM. The sun is expected to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon is predicted to be in Vrishchika Rashi up to 05:15 AM on July 12.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 11

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat, this Somavaar, will begin at 04:10 AM and end at 04:50 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will exist from 07:08 PM to 07:32 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 11

This Monday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will take place from 07:15 AM to 08:59 AM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 10:43 AM and will end at 12:27 PM. While the inauspicious for Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:54 PM to 01:50 PM and then from 03:40 PM to 04:36 PM.

