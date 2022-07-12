Aaj Ka Panchang, July 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Mangalavaar (Tuesday) marks the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today, seven major events will be observed: Jayaparvati Vrat, Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidal. If you’re planning to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 12

The Sun is predicted to rise at 05:32 AM and set at 07:22 PM. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 06:14 PM and set at 04:33 AM on July 13, on Wednesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 12

This Mangalavaar, Trayodashi Tithi will remain in effect till 07:46 AM. Right after this time, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place and will be in effect till 04:00 AM on July 13. Mula Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 02:21 AM on July 13. The Sun is expected to be in Mithuna Rashi while the moon is expected to be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 12

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat, this Tuesday, will begin at 04:10 AM and end at 04:51 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will exist from 07:08 PM to 07:32 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 12

This Mangalavaar, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will take place from 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 08:59 AM and will end at 10:43 AM. While the inauspicious for Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 08:18 AM to 09:13 AM and then from 11:26 PM to 12:07 AM on July 13.

