Aaj Ka Panchang, July 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 14, 2022: The Panchang for Guruvaar will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. This day also marks the beginning of Sawan month which will come to an end on August 12. To know more details for this Thursday read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 14

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:32 AM and set at 7:21 PM, as per Drik Panchang. While the Moon is likely to rise at 8:18 PM and set at 5:44 AM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sawan 2022: Start and End Day, Dates and Significance

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 14

Pratipada Tithi is going to remain in effect till 8:16 PM this Thursday and then the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 8:18 PM. The Moon is expected to be in Makara Rashi and the Sun will be in Mithuna Rashi.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra 2022: Start and End Date, Yatra Route, History and Significance

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 14

Advertisement

Today the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:11 AM and end at 4:52 AM. Whereas the Abhijit muhurat will be there from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to start and end are from 7:07 PM to 7:31 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will take effect from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 14

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will begin from 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 10:43 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 5:32 AM and will end at 7:16 AM. Last but not the least, Dur Muhurat will take arrive twice, first in the morning from 10:09 AM to 11:04 AM and then in late noon from 3:40 PM to 4:35 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.