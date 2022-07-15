Aaj Ka Panchang, July 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 15, 2022: The Panchang for Shukravaar (Friday) will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Today we will observe four major events: Bhadra, Panchaka, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new, read here to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 15

The Sun is predicted to rise at 05:33 AM and set at 07:21 PM whereas the Moon is expected to rise at 09:08 PM and set at 06:57 AM on July 16.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 15

This Shukravaar, Dwitiya Tithi will remain in effect up to 4:39 PM. Right after this time, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 5:31 PM. The sun is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon is expected to be in the Makara Rashi up to 4:17 AM on July 16.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 15

Today the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:11 AM and end at 4:52 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 7:07 PM to 7:31 PM and for the Vijaya Muhurat, the auspicious timings will be in effect from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, this Friday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 15

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal, this Friday, will be in effect from 10:44 AM to 12:27 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 10:43 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 7:17 AM and will end at 9:00 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:19 AM to 9:14 AM and then from 12:55 PM to 1:50 PM.

