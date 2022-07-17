Aaj Ka Panchang, July 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 17, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Also, the day includes certain auspicious and inauspicious times, which you should be aware of if you intend to begin some good work. Give a read here to get more details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 17

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:34 AM and set at 7:20 PM whereas the Moon is likely to rise at 10:25 PM and set at 9:16 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 17

The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect up to 10:49 AM on Sunday. Once the Chaturthi Tithi concludes, Panchami will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 1:25 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi and the moon will stay with Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 17

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:12 AM and end at 4:53 AM. This Sunday, the Godhuli Muhurat will arrive between 7:06 PM and 7:30 PM, and the Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. Meanwhile, Abhijit Muhurat will be present between 12:00 AM and 12:55 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 17

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal, this Sunday, will be in effect from 5:37 PM to 7:20 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:54 PM to 5:37 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 12:27 PM and will end at 2:10 PM. Lastly, Dur Muhurat will be effective from 5:30 PM to 6:25 PM.

