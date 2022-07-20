Aaj Ka Panchang, July 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 20, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day we are going to observe two major Hindu events – Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami. Check more details for this Budhavaar here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 20

The Sun is likely to rise at 5:36 AM and set at 7:19 PM, while the Moon is predicted rise at 12:00 PM and set at 12:16 PM the following day.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 20

According to Drik Panchang, Saptami Tithi will remain in effect up to 7:35 AM. Soon after Saptami, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 12:50 PM. The sun is going to be in the Karka Rashi and the moon will stay in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 20

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat starts at 4:13 AM and ends at 4:55 AM. The Amrit Kalam will be there from 10:23 AM to 12:01 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 7:05 PM and 7:29 PM. The auspicious timings for the Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:45 PM to 3:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 20

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will be from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat begins at 7:19 AM and ends at 9:01 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.