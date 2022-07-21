Aaj Ka Panchang, July 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 21, 2022: Thursday’s Panchang will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day, we will witness two major Hindu events: Ganda Mool and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. More information about this Guruvaar can be found here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 21

Today the Sun is expected to rise at 5:36 AM and set at 7:19 PM. While the Moon is most likely to rise at 12:31 AM and set at 1:13 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 21

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect until 7:35 AM. The Navami Tithi will occur immediately after Ashtami. The Ashwini Nakshatra, or constellation, will be present up to 2:17 PM. The sun will be in the Karka Rashi and the moon will remain in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 21

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat starts at 4:14 AM and ends at 4:55 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 7:05 PM and 7:29 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will arrive from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 21

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will begin from 2:10 PM to 3:53 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:02 AM to 10:45 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat starts at 5:36 AM and ends at 7:19 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will come into effect twice, first from 10:10 AM to 11:05 AM, and then from 3:39 PM to 4:34 PM.

