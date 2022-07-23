Aaj Ka Panchang, July 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 23, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day, we will witness five major Hindu events: Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Madhusarpisha Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you plan on starting something new, read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 23

Today the Sun is expected to rise at 5:37 AM and set at 7:18 PM. While the Moon is most likely to rise at 1:43 AM on July 24 and set at 3:06 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 23

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect until 11:27 AM. The Ekadashi Tithi will occur right after Dashami Tithi ends. The Krittika Nakshatra, or constellation, will be present up to 7:03 PM. The sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the moon will remain in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 23

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat starts at 4:15 AM and ends at 4:56 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:04 PM to 7:28 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 23

This Saturday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will begin from 9:02 AM and end at 10:45 AM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:27 AM to 7:20 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 2:10 PM and end at 3:53 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:37 AM to 6:32 AM and then from 6:32 AM to 7:27 AM.

