Aaj Ka Panchang, July 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Hindu devotees will observe six major religious events on this day: Sawan Shivaratri, Second Mangala Gauri Vrat, Masik Shivaratri, Bhadra, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Since there are so many auspicious events scheduled for this Tuesday, it is important for one to be aware of the auspicious timings, as well as the inauspicious timings of the day. Read further about the timings of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset and other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 26

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:39 AM and set at 7:16 PM. Meanwhile, Moon is predicted to set at 5:50 PM and rise at 4:02 AM on July 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 26

The Trayodashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 6:46 PM. The Chaturdashi Tithi is expected to occur right after Trayodashi Tithi ends. The Ardra Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:09 AM till July 27. The Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the Moon will remain in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 26

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:16 AM and end at 4:58 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:02 PM to 7:26 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM, this Tuesday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 26

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal this Tuesday will be from 3:52 PM to 5:34 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 9:03 AM and end at 4:09 AM on July 27. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:22 AM to 9:17 AM and then from 11:25 PM to 12:07 AM on July 27.

