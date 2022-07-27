Aaj Ka Panchang, July 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 27, 2022: The Panchang for this Budhawar (Wednesday) will mark Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. Hindu devotees will observe two major religious events on this day: Bhadra and Aadal Yoga. Since there are so many auspicious events scheduled for today, it is important for one to be aware of the auspicious timings, as well as the inauspicious timings of the day. Read further about the timings of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, and other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 27

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:40 AM and set at 7:15 PM. Meanwhile, Moon is predicted to rise at 4:56 AM on July 28 and set at 6:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 27

The Chaturdashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 9:11 PM. The Amavasya Tithi is expected to occur right after Chaturdashi Tithi ends. The Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will be present all night. The Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the Moon will remain in the Mithuna Rashi up to 12:22 AM on July 28.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 27

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:16 AM and end at 4:58 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:02 PM to 7:26 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:43 PM to 3:38 PM, this Wednesday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 27

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal this Budhawar will be from 12:27 PM to 2:09 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 7:22 AM AM and end at 9:04 AM. Meanwhile, Aadal Yoga will be in effect all day and Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM.

