Aaj Ka Panchang, July 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 29, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. People from the Hindu community will observe three religious events on this day: Ishti, Ganda Moola and Aadal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new or organising a ceremony, it is important for you to be aware of the auspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 29

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:41 AM and set at 7:14 PM. While the Moon will be rising at 5:52 AM and setting at 8:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 29

The Pratipada Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 01:21 AM on July 30. The Dwitiya Tithi is expected to occur right after Pratipada Tithi ends. The Pushya Nakshatra or constellation will be marked till 9:47 AM. The Sun and the Moon are going to be in the Karka Rashi, this Friday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 29

This Friday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:17 AM and end at 4:59 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive at 12:00 PM and end at 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:01 PM to 7:25 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 29

As per the Drik Panchang, the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal will be from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:22 AM to 9:04 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:23 AM to 9:18 AM and then from 12:55 PM to 1:49 PM.

