Aaj Ka Panchang, July 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 3, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi (up to 5:06 pm) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will also observe the big Hindu event of Vinayaka Chaturthi. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Ganesha to overcome hurdles in life. From auspicious timings to inauspicious timings know all about this day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 3

This Sunday, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:27 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 8:54 am and set at 10:33 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 3

Chaturthi Tithi began from 3:16 pm, on July 2 and will remain in effect till 5:06 pm on July 3. Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation will be up till 6:30 am. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi whereas the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi till 6:30 am and then shift to Simha.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 3

The Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:07 am and end at 4:47 am on Sunday. Timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to start and end are 2:45 pm to 3:40 pm. The Abhijeet Muhurat is going to begin at 11:57 am and end at 12:53 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will stay from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 3

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 5:39 pm to 7:23 pm, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:54 pm to 5:39 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat is going to stay from 12:25 pm to 2:10 pm. Dur Muhurat will arrive from 5:32 pm to 6:27 pm. Lastly, the Bhadra Muhurat will show up at 5:27 am and go away at 5:06 pm.

