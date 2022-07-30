Aaj Ka Panchang, July 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 30, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. Devotees will observe four major religious events on this day: Chandra Darshana, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new or organising a ceremony, you need to be aware of the auspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 30

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:41 AM and set at 7:14 PM. Whereas the Moon will be rising at 6:49 AM and setting at 8:35 PM

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 30

This Saturday, the Dwitiya Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 2:59 AM on July 31. The Tritiya Tithi is expected to occur right after Dwitiya Tithi ends. The Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation will be marked till 12:53 PM. The Sun is expected to be in the Simha Rashi while the mood is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi till 12:13 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 30

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat this Saturday will be from 4:18 AM to 4:59 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive at 12:00 PM and end at 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:00 PM to 7:24 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 30

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kaal will be from 9:04 AM to 10:46 AM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:41 AM to 7:23 AM, this Saturday. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:41 AM to 6:35 AM and then from 6:35 AM to 7:30 AM.

