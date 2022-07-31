Aaj Ka Panchang, July 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 31, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. Today Hindus will be observing four major religious events: Hariyali Teej, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. This Sunday also has some inauspicious timings so if you are planning to start a new work, please be careful about ashubh muhurats. Meanwhile, also check out other details about sunrise, sunsets and more for Sunday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 31

The Sun will rise at 5:42 AM and set at 7:14 PM. The Moon, on the other hand, will rise at 7:45 AM and set at 9:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 31

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is expected to be in effect until 4:18 AM on August 1. The Chaturthi Tithi is going to occur right after Tritiya Tithi ends. The Magha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 2:20 PM. The Sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi and the Moon is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 31

This Sunday’s auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:18 AM to 5:00 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat begins at 12:00 PM and ends at 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will last from 6:59 PM to 07:23 PM, and the timings for Vijaya Muhurat to arrive are from 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 31

The Ashubh or inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kaal will be from 5:31 PM to 7:13 PM, while Gulikai Kaal will be from 3:50 PM to 5:31 PM. Ultimately, from 5:25 PM to 6:19 PM, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect.

