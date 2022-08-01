Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 1, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. Devotees will observe five major Hindu religious events on this day: Third Sawan Somwar Vrat, Andal Jayanti, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra and Ravi Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new or organising a ceremony, you need to be aware of the auspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 1

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:42 AM and set at 7:12 PM. Whereas the Moon will be rising at 8:41 AM and setting at 9:37 PM

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 1

This Monday, the Chaturthi Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 5:13 AM on August 2. The Panchami Tithi is expected to occur right after Chaturthi Tithi ends. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation will be marked till 4:06 PM. The Sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi while the mood is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi up to 10:29 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 1

This Monday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:18 AM to 5:00 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive at 12:00 PM and end at 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 6:59 PM to 7:23 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 1

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kaal will be from 7:24 AM to 9:05 AM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:09 PM to 3:50 PM, this Monday. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:54 PM to 1:48 PM and then from 3:36 PM to 4:30 PM.

