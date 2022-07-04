Aaj Ka Panchang, July 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 4, 2022: The Panchang for Somavaar (Monday) will mark the Panchami Tithi up to 06:32 PM of Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will observe four major events: Skanda Sashti, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are willing to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 4

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:28 am and set at 7:23 pm, this Monday. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 09:50 am and set at 11:05 pm.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 4

Panchami Tithi will remain in effect till 06:32 PM. Just after this time, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. Magha Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 08:44 AM. The sun is predicted to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon is expected to be in Simha Rashi, this Monday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:07 AM and end at 4:48 AM on Monday. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will exist from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:53 PM

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 4

This Monday, the Rahu Kaal will take place from 07:12 AM to 08:57 AM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM on June 30. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 10:41 AM and end at 12:25 PM. While the inauspicious for Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:53 PM to 01:49 PM and then from 03:40 PM to 04:36 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.