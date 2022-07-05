Aaj Ka Panchang, July 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 5, 2022: The Panchang for Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month will mark the Sashthi Tithi up to 7:28 PM, this Mangalavaar (Tuesday). Today we will observe four major events: Tri Pushkara Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you’re planning to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 5

This Mangalavaar, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:28 AM and set at 07:23 PM. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 10:45 AM and set at 11:35 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 5

Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect till 07:28 PM. Right after this time, the Saptami Tithi will take place. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 10:30 AM. The sun is expected to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon is predicted to be in Simha Rashi, this Tuesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 5

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat, this Tuesday, will begin at 4:08 AM and end at 4:48 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will exist from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:53 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 5

This Tuesday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will take place from 03:54 PM to 05:39 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:26 PM to 02:10 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 08:57 AM to 10:41 AM. While the inauspicious for Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 08:15 AM to 09:11 AM and then from 11:25 PM to 12:06 AM on July 6.

