Aaj Ka Panchang, June 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 11, 2022: The panchang for Saturday or shanivaar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi (up to 5:45 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we observe five big events and that are: Nirjala Ekadashi Parana, Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi, Ramalakshmana Dwadashi, Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi and lastly Gayatri Jayanti.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 11

According to the panchang, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:23 am on Saturday. It will disappear from the sky by 7:19 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 3:56 pm whereas it will set by 3:16 am on June 12.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 11

Ekadashi tithi began from 7:25 am on June 10 and will remain in effect till 5:45 am on June 11. After this time, the Dwadashi tithi is going to take over. The Swati Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 2:05 am on June 12. The Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 11

On Saturday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:42 am. While timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:05 pm to 7:29 pm. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to appear from 11:53 am to 12:49 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:40 pm and end at 3:36 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 11

Today Rahu Kaal will take place from 8:52 pm to 10:36 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:23 am to 7:07 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 2:05 pm and end at 3:50 pm. Furthermore, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First from 5:23 am to 06:18 am and then from 6:18 am to 07:14 am.

