Aaj Ka Panchang, June 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 12, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. Today, we observe the Vaikasi Visakam festival which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Murugan aka God of courage, wealth, and wisdom. Check out more details of the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 12

According to Drik Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:23 am on Sunday. The Sun will set by 7:19 pm. The Moon is predicted to rise at 5:04 pm while it will set by 3:59 am on June 13.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 12

Trayodashi tithi begins from 3:23 am on June 12 and will remain in effect till 12:26 am on June 13. After this time, the Chaturdashi tithi will start. The Vishakha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 11:58 pm. The Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 12

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:02 am and end at 4:42 am on Sunday. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:53 am to 12:49 pm. Timings for the Vijaya Muharat are from 2:40 pm to 3:36 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will start at 7:05 pm and end at 7:29 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 12

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 5:35 pm to 7:19 pm. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:50 pm to 5:35 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 12:21 pm and end at 2:06 pm. Moreover, Dur Muharat will be observed from 5:28 pm to 6:24 pm.

