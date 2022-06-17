Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 17, 2022: The panchang for Friday or shukravaar will mark the Tritiya Tithi (up to 6:10 am) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, we will observe the Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi in which devotees of Lord Ganesha keep a day-long fast and seek his blessings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 17

The Sun will rise at 5:23 am on Friday and set at 7:21 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 10:32 pm and set at 8:09 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 17

Tritiya Tithi is going to begin from 9:44 am on June 16 and will remain in effect till 6:10 am on June 17. Just after this time, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be seen up to 9:56 am. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will stay in the Makara Rashi

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 17

On Friday, the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:03 am to 4:43 am. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:07 pm to 7:31 pm. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat are 11:54 am to 12:50 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will commence at 2:42 pm and end at 3:38 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 17

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 10:37 am to 12:22 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:08 am to 8:53 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 3:52 pm and end at 5:36 pm. Ultimately, Dur Muharat will arrive and it will be there first from 8:11 am to 9:07 am and then from 12:50 pm to 1:46 pm.

