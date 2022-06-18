Aaj ka Panchang, June 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 18, 2022: The Panchang for the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month’s Shaniwar (Saturday) will mark Panchami Tithi up to 12:19 AM on June 19. On this day we observe the existence of three major events: Panchaka, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Vidaal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 18

According to the panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 05:23 AM and set at 07:21 PM while the moon is expected to rise and set at 11:17 PM and 09:20 AM respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 18

This Saturday, Panchami Tithi will be in effect from 02:59 AM on June 18 up to 12:19 AM, on June 19. The Shravana Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 07:39 AM. The sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in Makara Rashi up to 06:43 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 18

On Saturday, the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:03 AM to 4:43 AM. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:07 PM to 7:31 PM. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat are 11:54 AM to 12:50 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will commence at 2:42 PM and end at 3:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 18

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam will take place from 08:53 AM to 10:38 AM while for Gulikai Kalam the timings will be in effect from 05:20 AM to 07:08 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 02:07 PM and end at 03:52 PM. Dur Muharat will first be in effect from 05:23 AM to 06:19 AM and then from 06:19 AM to 07:15 AM.

