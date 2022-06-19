Aaj Ka Panchang, June 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 19, 2022: The panchang for Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Shashthi Tithi (up to 10:18 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. There are going to be some inauspicious times today which you should be aware of before beginning a good work.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 19

As per the panchang, Sun is expected to rise at 5:23 AM and set at 7:22 PM while the moon is predicted to rise at 11:54 PM and set at 10:27 AM.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 19

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect from 12:19 AM to 10:18 PM, on June 19. Saptami Tithi will take over after this time. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 5:56 AM. The sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the moon will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 19

On Sunday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:03 AM to 4:43 AM. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:08 PM to 7:32 PM. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat are 11:55 AM to 12:50 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will commence at 2:42 PM and end at 3:38 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 19

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam will take place from 5:37 PM to 7:22 PM while for Gulikai Kalam the timings will be in effect from 3:52 PM to 5:37 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 12:22 PM and end at 2:07 PM. Dur Muharat will be in effect from 5:30 PM to 6:26 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.