Aaj Ka Panchang, June 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 2, 2022: The panchang for Thursday will mark the Tritya Tithi (up to 12:17 am, June 3) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti which celebrates the king of Mewar’s birth anniversary.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 2

According to panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 5:23 am on Thursday. It will disappear from the sky by 7:15 pm. On the following day, the Moon is predicted to rise from 7:19 am while it will set by 9:57 pm.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 2

Tritya tithi began from 9:46 pm on June 1 and will remain in effect throughout this day. It will come to an end at 12:17 am on June 3. After this time, the Chaturthi tithi is going to take over. The Ardra Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:04 pm. The Moon will stay in the Mithuna Rashi and the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 2

On Thursday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Whereas Abhijit Muhurat is going to begin from 11:51 am to 12:47 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:01 pm to 7:25 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:38 pm and end at 3:33 pm.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 2

Today Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:03 pm to 3:47 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:51 am to 10:35 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin from 5:23 am and end at 7:07 am. Furthermore, Dur Muharat will be observed twice this day. First from 10:01 am to 10:56 am and then from 3:33 pm to 4:29 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.