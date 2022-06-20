Aaj Ka Panchang, June 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 20, 2022: The panchang for Monday will mark the Saptami Tithi (up to 9:01 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, we will also observe two big events, which are Masik Krishna Janmashtami and Kalashtami. If you want to learn more details of the day, read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 20

The Sun will rise at 5:24 am on Monday and set at 7:22 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 12:27 am on the next day and disappear from the sky at 11:30 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 20

Saptami Tithi is going to begin from 10:18 pm on June 19 and will remain in effect till 9:01 pm on June 20. Just after this time, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:35 am, on June 21. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will stay in the Kumbha Rashi

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 20

On Monday, the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:03 am to 4:43 am. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat are 11:55 am to 12:51 pm. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:08 pm to 7:32 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will commence at 2:42 pm and end at 3:38 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 20

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 7:08 am to 8:53 am and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:07 pm to 3:52 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 10:38 am and end at 12:23 am. Lastly, Dur Muharat will arrive, first from 12:51 pm to 1:46 pm and then from 3:38 pm to 4:34 pm.

