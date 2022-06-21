Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 21, 2022: The panchang for Tuesday will mark the Ashtami Tithi (up to 08:30 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, no big festivals will occur. To know about shubh muhurat and more, read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 21

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:24 am on Tuesday and set at 7:22 pm. The Moon is expected to rise at 12:58 am on June 22 and is predicted to set at 12:30 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 21

Ashtami Tithi with remain in effect till 08:30 pm on June 21. Navami Tithi will be in effect right after the Ashtami Tithi ends. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 5:03 am on June 22 after which Revati Nakshatra will come into effect. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 21

On Tuesday, the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:04 am to 4:44 am. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat are from 11:55 am to 12:51 pm. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:08 pm to 7:32 pm on Tuesday. The Vijaya Muharat will commence at 2:43 pm and end at 3:38 pm on June 21.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 21

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 3:52 pm to 5:37 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:23 pm to 2:08 pm on Tuesday. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 8:53 am and end at 10:38 am. The Dur Muharat will arrive twice first from 8:11 am to 9:07 am and then from 11:23 pm to 12:03 am on June 21.

