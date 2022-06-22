Aaj Ka Panchang, June 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 22, 2022: The Panchang for the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month’s Budhawar (Wednesday) will mark Navami Tithi up to 08:45 PM. On this day we will observe the existence of four major events: Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 22

This Wednesday, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:24 AM and set at 7:22 PM while the Moon is expected to rise at 01:20 AM on June 23 and set at 01:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 22

Navami Tithi will remain in effect till 08:45 PM on June 22 and Dashami Tithi is expected to be in effect right after the Navami Tithi ends. Revati Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect all night. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 22

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:04 AM and will end at 04:44 PM on Wednesday. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 07:08 PM to 07:32 PM. While Amrit Kalam will be in effect from 03:43 AM, June 23 to 05:24 AM, June 23.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 22

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:23 to 02:08 PM, Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:38 AM to 12:23 PM and The Yamaganda Muharat will begin from 07:09 AM and will end at 08:54 AM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:55 AM to 12: 51 PM and Aadal Yoga will be from 11:57 AM to 05:24 AM on June 23.

