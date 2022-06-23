Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 23, 2022: The panchang for Thursday or Guruvaar will mark the Dashami Tithi (up to 9:41 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. Must check out the inauspicious and auspicious timings of the day if willing to start a new work.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 23

As per the Drik Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:24 am on Thursday. The sunset is predicted to happen by 7:22 pm. The Moon is expected to be visible from 1:58 am to 2:23 pm on June 24.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 23

Dashami tithi begins from 8:45 pm on June 22 and will remain in effect till 9:41 pm on June 23. The Ekadashi tithi is going to take over, after this time. The Revati Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 6:14 am. The Moon will be in the Meena Rashi till 6:14 am and then shift to Mesha Rashi. The Sun will stay in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 23

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:04 am to 4:44 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11:55 am and end at 12:51 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:08 pm to 7:32 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:43 pm and end at 3:39 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 23

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:08 pm to 3:53 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:54 am to 10:39 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 5:24 am and end at 7:09 am. Moreover, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First, from 10:04 am to 10:59 am and then from 3:39 pm to 4:35 pm.

