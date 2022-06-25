Aaj Ka Panchang, June 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 25, 2022: The panchang for Saturday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi (up to 1:09 am, June 26) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. If you are planning to start a new work then you should be aware of the auspicious as well as inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 25

According to the panchang, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:25 am on Saturday. It will set by 7:23 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 3:05 am on the next day and set by 4:15 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 25

Dwadashi tithi began from 11:12 pm on June 24 and will remain in effect till 1:09 am on June 26. After this time, the Trayodashi tithi will be in place. The Bharani Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 10:24 am. The Moon will be in the Mesha Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 25

On Saturday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:04 am to 4:45 am. While timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to in place from 11:56 am to 12:52 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:43 pm and end at 3:39 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 25

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 8:54 am to 10:39 am and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:25 am to 7:09 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 2:08 pm and end at 3:53 pm. Furthermore, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First from 5:25 am to 6:21 am and then from 6:21 am to 7:16 am.

