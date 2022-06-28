Aaj Ka Panchang, June 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 28, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi (up to 5:52 am) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will also observe two big religious events Darsha Amavasya and Anvadhan. Read all the way through for more details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 28

This Tuesday, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:26 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 5:15 am on June 29 and set at 7:02 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 28

Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect till 5:52 am on June 28. Just after this time, the Amavasya tithi will take place. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 7:05 pm. The Moon will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi and the Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 28

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:05 am and end at 4:45 am on Tuesday. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat to begin and end are 11:56 am and 12:52 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will arrive from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:44 pm to 3:40 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 28

The Rahu Kaal will take place from 3:54 pm to 5:38 pm, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:24 pm to 2:09 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 8:55 am and end at 10:40 am. The inauspicious Dur Muhurat will be appearing two times. First from 8:13 am to 9:09 am and then from 11:24 pm to 12:04 am.

